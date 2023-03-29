Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa’s Oelwein Vocational Office, led by Program Manager Dick Arndt, provides essential services to people with disabilities or disadvantages in Oelwein and the local communities of Fairbank, Independence, and Quasqueton.
The Oelwein office offers both in-home life skills support services and job skills training programs. Goodwill’s support services range from hourly to 24-hour daily living services, ensuring that the people we serve can live their lives to the fullest.
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa also operates two stores, one in Oelwein and the other in Independence. Both locations offer supervised work groups where individuals can gain valuable work experience and learn new skills. Additionally, the Oelwein store provides job-based training for Oelwein High School students, allowing them to learn and grow in a supportive environment.
Through their dedication and hard work, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa’s Oelwein office is making a real difference in the lives of individuals in the community. Their commitment to providing quality services and opportunities for growth is a testament to the importance of organizations like Goodwill in our communities.
“Goodwill has a long and successful history in northeast Iowa of training and placing people in jobs that are mutually beneficial to local businesses and the individuals we serve,” said Steve Tisue, Officer of Mission Services.
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Inc., based in Waterloo, Iowa, started in 1960 and serves twenty-two counties in northeast Iowa as part of a network of 156 independent Goodwill organizations. GINI is a 501c3 nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of community members representing the areas served by our organization.
Goodwill is privileged to serve individuals with a broad and varying range of abilities. We also help people and families who may have other barriers to Independence. These needs may be health-related, socio-economic, circumstantial, temporary, long-term, etc.; our services and programs are tailored to the individual’s needs to achieve the best outcomes.