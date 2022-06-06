From dropping an open enrollment deadline to banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the 2022 Republican-controlled Legislature has passed a number of education bills that go beyond funding.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has 30 days from the end of the session — shortly after midnight on May 25 — to act on the remaining bills.
School superintendents for Oelwein — Josh Ehn — and West Central and Starmont — Gary Benda — responded to Daily Register questions about some of the new education laws — and bills sent to the governor.
OPEN
ENROLLMENT
The Senate voted May 24, the last full day of the session, to eliminate the March 1 deadline to enroll students in other school districts. The bill, House File 2589 — passed the chamber on a 30-14 vote and was sent to the governor June 3.
It says the gaining district shall enroll the student requesting open enrollment “unless the receiving district has insufficient classroom space for the student.”
“I’m conflicted,” Ehn said, noting red tape around open enrollment can present challenges.
“The removal of the deadline on the surface seems bad, but there may be some value as we see what other districts are doing. As we get guidance from the Iowa Association of School Boards or the Department of Education on policy updates, it may provide some flexibility.”
Another deadline involving the state funds that shift between districts because of open enrollment remains in place. If a students open enrolls in a district on Oct. 1 or later, state funding will not follow the student to the new district for the current year.
“When they open enroll after those dates, the funding doesn’t necessarily follow them for the remainder of the year, but then you would get the funding the following year,” Ehn said.
“Exceptions can be difficult to track.
“I see that it could be harmful in terms of budget and budgetary planning and that could impact us somewhat,” he said.
“It’s not a lot of kids, it doesn’t end up being a huge impact right now.”
Ehn pointed out that students could be drawn to Oelwein’s virtual school as well as career and technical development going on at the Northeast Iowa Community College Regional Academy of Math and Science and the Regional Tech Complex partnership site.
“It could end up benefiting us,” he said.
Other risks of having no deadline and having high movement after funding deadlines, could include grade shopping.
“If someone’s not happy with maybe a grade they think they’re going to get then then think maybe I’m going to transfer or move halfway through the semester.
“Then what does the other school do that accepts them in terms of letting them complete that course, and then what is the academic integrity of the institutions and how do we deal with that?” he asked.
Benda: “If they can let a student start school anytime, they ought to be able to figure out the funding so that the funding accompanies the student as well.”
The Oct. 1 deadline sets up a fairness issue.
“If a kid moves after the Oct. 1 date — if they leave my district and go to Oelwein — I can keep all the funding, even though I’ve only had that kid for two or three months,” Benda said. “That’s not quite fair to the gaining district who then has to absorb that kid in the funding they’ve got.”
West Central’s certified enrollment last fall was 255 weighted students. There were 216 resident students and open enrollment in was 69 students for a “total served” of 285 students, according to the Department of Education.
“In reality we had 315,” Benda said, “in seats.”
“Our legislators,” Benda said, “are trying to make it easy for parents to choose whatever district they want to go to. Fine. But at least give the district who’s going to take the kid the chance to be able to educate the kid.”
STATE SUPPLEMENTAL AID
On Feb. 14, the Legislature passed a bill to increase state supplemental aid for education by 2.5%. Reynolds signed the bill Feb. 17.
In the first 30 days of each legislative session, legislators must set the state supplemental aid (SSA) growth rate. That is how much the state’s per-pupil funding will grow in the upcoming fiscal year — along with the teacher salary supplement, professional development and early intervention.
Ehn: “It was frustrating this year to see how much money was in the state coffers, and education continues to not be a priority.”
The revised state fiscal 2022 surplus was estimated at over $1 billion, the Legislative Services Agency wrote last October.
“The funding levels that were provided in a year of high inflation and high consumer price index just weren’t adequate and ultimately not fair to our kids,” Ehn said. “Districts like ours that are fiscally responsible, sometimes we don’t see the impact in our community of a decision like this for a couple of years.
“A school district, anywhere from three to five years (out), has to make decisions about budget cuts and start cutting programs. It’s hard for folks to see those connections but they’re there.”
Benda said with reference to per-pupil funding, that he would like, “that we could start recouping that state supplemental aid from November through the end of the school year.”
SCHOOL VACCINE MANDATES
A bill sent to the governor June 3, House File 2298, exempts students who are enrolled in K-12 schools, childcare centers or colleges from COVID-19 vaccination requirements until 2029.
Benda: “I believe the vaccination works and everyone should get it, but it’s an opinion.”
Noting that he is a Republican, Benda said bills like these were seen in Republican-controlled states.
“I think it was in response to (President Joe) Biden pushing to have everyone vaccinated,” he said.
Ehn declined comment on this bill.
TEACHER ASSESSMENTS
A bill that eases licensure requirements relating to the PRAXIS standardized tests, House File 2081, was sent to the governor June 1.
The bill removes the requirement for teachers to pass the PRAXIS II exam prior to licensure, and the PRAXIS I prior to a teacher prep program, Rep. Chad Ingels wrote in the March 5 Oelwein Daily Register.
The bill requires all Iowa teacher prep programs to notify any graduates who did not pass the PRAXIS that they are now eligible for licensure, Ingels wrote.
The bill increases pre-student teaching requirements from 50 hours to 80 hours.
Ehn: “We were strongly advocating for this.”
He said this standardized test doesn’t accurately assess the ability to teach.
“I personally know a handful of people this has impacted and they’re not teaching,” Ehn said.
“In a time of teacher shortage, we need these folks back in the job market and this was important.
“Our legislator, Chad Ingels, heeded our calls.”
Re-licensure requirements, Ehn said, “got a lot tighter” with the passage of the federal No Child Left Behind Act at the turn of the century.
“There’s been an effort over the last several years to add more flexibility to re-licensure,” Ehn said.
Benda: “They’re just trying to make it easier to keep teachers. The problem is, it’s a Band-Aid. We don’t have a ton of teachers coming into the profession (and) it doesn’t increase the numbers.”
TRANSGENDER ATHLETES (BAN)
The new law Reynolds signed March 3 set student eligibility requirements for school athletics based on sex. The law affects public, accredited nonpublic, community and regent institutions and any institutions that compete in three intercollegiate athletic leagues.
Sports may be designated as for females, women or girls; males, men or boys; or coeducational or mixed. It says only female students, based on their sex, may participate in any team, sport or athletic event designated for females, women or girls.
It appears not to say the same for male-only sports.
Ehn: “It’s directly in conflict with federal laws and other regulations already in place, so it makes it challenging as an administrator. Do I follow federal policy? State policy?
“My guess is it will be challenged in court and it will have to be settled by courts. I’ll leave that to them at this point.
“It was unnecessary for what it’s worth. Those decisions are much better left in the hands of local control and the administrators that know their school, and know their kids and parents and families. We can manage that kind of stuff.”
Benda: “I should start by saying I am also a Republican but most of these are Republican bills probably passed on party lines.”
“Having a guy compete as a girl with all the physical attributes of a guy, I don’t think that’s fair, but I think you could put attributes in place to still let people express how they feel,” Benda said.
“At West Central and Starmont, not a big concern,” Benda said, attributing that to the rural setting.
“I don’t have a lot of kids professing to be the other or wanting to compete as the other.”