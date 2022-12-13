Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates.

That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures that would be a boon to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year.

