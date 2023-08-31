Seven individuals, including four juveniles, have been arrested in connection to attempted stabbings that took place in the 20 block of West Charles St. in Oelwein on Monday.
According to a Wednesday press release, at 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 28, Oelwein Police responded to the report and subsequently arrested 19-year-old Rory Saben May of Winthrop, Daniel Ellis Godbold Jr., 23, of Oelwein, 24-year-old Alexis Jorden Louise Heidt, also of Oelwein, and a 15-year-old juvenile male.
As a result of the incident, May was charged with a number of offenses, including assault with intent to inflict serious injury, criminal mischief 3rd degree, and unlawful assembly, all aggravated misdemeanors, in addition to assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, and both disorderly conduct (fighting/violent behavior) and interference with official acts, each representing a simple misdemeanor.
Charges levied against Godbold Jr., meanwhile, include unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct (fighting/violent behavior), and contempt – violation of no contact/protective order, while Heidt was also charged with unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct (fighting/violent behavior).
Like Godbold Jr. and Heidt, the 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, an aggravated misdemeanor, as well as disorderly conduct (fighting/violent behavior).
At 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, meanwhile, further investigation into the case led to the arrest of three additional juveniles, including a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 12-year-old female, each of which was charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly, a second Oelwein Police press release issued Thursday states.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to the Thursday press release.