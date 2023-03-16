The Oelwein Daily Register will be publishing a special page of Easter Sunday service times at area churches and worship centers on Wednesday, April 5.
Churches currently listed on the Daily Register’s weekly Worship Services page will be included.
Church secretaries or designated staff for the church are asked to email the name of your church and time of your Easter Sunday service, to: news@oelweindailyregister.com by Monday, March 27, to be included. Please type Easter Service in the subject line of the email.