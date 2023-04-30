Organizers are seeking silent auction donations ahead of the fourth annual Ride for Reaves, held in memory of Zach and Ace Reaves, who died tragically and unexpectedly on separate occasions in 2020.
Penny Reaves, of Hazleton, indicated she has started a charitable foundation in Zach and Ace’s name, the Ride for Reaves Foundation, as a 501©3.
Zach’s sister and Ace’s aunt, Nicole Reaves of Fairbank, is helping with much of the planning this year, Penny said.
Through the generosity of the community, Zach’s side of the family has been able to donate to Dollars for Scholars for one baseball and one softball scholarship. The foundation will be continuing this work, Penny indicated.
Zach spent hundreds of hours over the course of eight years teaching kids to play baseball in an Oelwein city rec program offered through the Williams Wellness Center, his mom said. Penny expressed an interest in donating to these type of WWC programs.
He had recently landed a coaching position for an area school district when, on Jan. 2, 2020, he died by suicide.
Ace was a “happy, smart, caring 9-year-old” who, like his father, had “an undying love for baseball,” family has written. Ace died on July 19, 2020, in a car crash and a brother was seriously injured.
The foundation will support causes promoting messages of suicide awareness and the dangers of drugs, in addition to continuing to support baseball and softball in the community, according to Reaves.
“With the awesome support of everybody in Oelwein — greatly appreciated — every year we pick out different organizations to donate to,” Reaves said.
For the past three years, the main event has been the ride.
“I hope we’ll see everybody come out July 29 for the ride,” Penny Reaves said.
This year’s ride is planned for Saturday, July 29, starting at 10 a.m. from Clete and Connie’s, at 12 First St. SW, in Oelwein. Signup begins at 9 a.m.
The evening activities, including a pulled pork meal and silent auction, will begin at 4 p.m.
Persons who wish to give cash may donate to the Ride for Reaves Foundation account set up at Fidelity Bank and Trust in Oelwein.
In-kind product or service donations for themed baskets may be made by contacting Penny Reaves, suerd_68@yahoo.com.
T-shirt designs for this year’s ride are expected to be out soon.