This year’s Aurora Fourth of July Celebration falls on Monday. The day will feature live music from MoJo Tex after the 1 p.m. downtown parade and from Beau Timmerman in the evening. Everyone can stay active with a morning 5K run and walk, afternoon volleyball tournament, and inflatable equipment for the kids.
The 5K run and walk — new this year — will start at 8 a.m. at the Main Street entrance to the park. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Arrive early to register.
“Everything is in the park,” said Deb Hundley, who chairs the Aurora Community Club. “The parade goes through the park, the 5K starts at the park.”
Free-will donations will be accepted at the park gate.
“Anything that is above and beyond our expenses for 4th of July goes to park improvements,” Hundley said.
The parade will line up at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. It starts moving at 1.
After the 5K, other events at Aurora Park will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4, with a flag-raising, truck and tractor pull.
The stage will feature live music from MoJo Tex, a three-piece variety band which includes the members of Morehouse and Johnson, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. with Beau Timmerman taking up his guitar from 6-9 p.m.
Groups from the East Buchanan Schools, along with many outside vendors will be coming in this year.
The East Buchanan FFA will offer a kids’ tractor pull after the parade, at Main and Alice Street, for kids up to sixth grade. Free-will donations will be accepted, says FFA advisor Jon Doese.
The East Buchanan Bucs High School volleyball team will host and officiate a double-elimination sand tournament after the parade at 1:30 p.m. in the Aurora Park. Sign up by 1 p.m. It will be co-ed six on six format, $30 entry.
To register a team, contact Andrea Young at 563-920-3378.
The number of men on a co-ed team of six is capped at three, to keep things competitive, Young said.
Youth entertainment such as A&J Bounce Houses and Kids, Cars & More LLC will be on-site.
“We’re going to have a lot of food,” Hundley said.
Food options on site will include — as of Wednesday — BamBQ, Boyd’s Food Truck, a lunch stand from the Aurora Community Club and ice cream from the Buchanan County Dairy Producers. Options are subject to change.
The Stanley Fire Department will be serving supper from 5-7 p.m. in the park.
No pets, outside fireworks or barbecue grills are allowed on the grounds.
Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny, high near 85, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, per the National Weather Service.