AURORA — This year’s Aurora Fourth of July Celebration will be Tuesday, July 4, mainly in Aurora City Park, featuring a 1 p.m. parade; live music by Quick Silver in the afternoon and by Beau Timmerman in the evening; and fireworks at dusk.
Voluntary donations back to the sponsor, Aurora Community Club, will be accepted at the gate. Aurora City Park is located on the south end of town on the west side of W45/Slater Avenue/Union Street, at the juncture with Main Street.
A 5K run/walk will be starting at 8 a.m. at the Main Street entrance to the park. No charge. A picnic table will be set up to hand out participant numbers. The route will be marked on the road.
“It’s our second year, we’re just trying to get people to come out and have fun,” organizer Jessi Opitz said. Eight people attended the run/walk last year and, “I just want to keep it going,” she said.
A truck and tractor pull starts at 11 a.m. Call Grant Young for details, 319-929-4479.
The parade lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. For more information about the 5K or the parade, call Jessi Opitz, 319-573-4601.
After the parade, A&J Bounce Houses will be offering fun for the kids; a wristband is required. Ring-a-pop to win a 2-liter and barrel train rides will take tickets. Trinkets will be available for purchase at the ticket stands.
The East Buchanan FFA Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull and the sand volleyball tournament will both be starting after the parade, about 1:30 p.m. in the Aurora City Park.
Volleyball is co-ed six-on-six and carries an entry fee per team. Organizers ask to limit teams to three men per team at any time. Rules and prices are on the Aurora Community Club Facebook page.
For more information about the tractor pull or volleyball, contact Andrea Young at 563-920-3378.
Music in the park will begin at noon, with Quicksilver Mobile Entertainment spinning tunes from 12-6 p.m.
Beau Timmerman, a variety musician with northeast Iowa roots playing a range from grunge to power ballads to bar anthems, will perform from 6-9 p.m.
The Stanley Fire Department will be serving supper from 6-8 p.m.
Food will be available on-site at the Community Club Lunch Stand and Boyd’s food truck. Ice cream and malts will be available from the Oelwein High School Junior Class, as a fundraiser for 2024 Prom.
Stick around for the fireworks at dusk.
No pets, outside fireworks, or barbecue grills will be allowed on the grounds.