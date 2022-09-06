The Aurora Historical Society will hold its 27th annual meeting at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Main Street Aurora Historical Museum. The Society will be accepting and reviewing the annual financial and membership reports and approving the annual budget. Fundraising updates, building improvements and the organization’s goals and priorities for the coming year will also be on the agenda. Anyone interested in preserving local history is encouraged to attend this meeting.
Aurora Historical Society to meet Sept. 21
