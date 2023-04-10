An Aurora woman has been arrested and charged with prostitution as part of a continuing investigation related to a January 24 incident in Fort Atkinson.
According to a press release, 38-year-old Kaylee Jo Harting was arrested Thursday afternoon and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.
The Jan. 24 incident, which Winneshiek County Sheriff’s deputies have termed a “controlled prostitution transaction,” occurred after they responded to a call from Bank 1st in West Union regarding the legitimacy of checks being brought to them. This alert led deputies to meet with the account holder, prompting the unnamed individual to reveal to authorities that the checks in question were written to “several people in order to pay for sex acts that they had performed for him,” a list which included Harting. The account holder also provided authorities access to text message exchanges with Harting, as well as “verbal statements” regarding “the sex acts performed and dollar amounts paid for the sex acts.”
As part of the investigation, as well, Harting “was also found to be advertising for sexual partners on an online forum for financial gain,” the court documents state.
Harting, who was charged with one count of aggravated misdemeanor prostitution, joins Trent Fitzpatrick, 53, and Nicole Burgos, 29, both of Oelwein, along with Ashley Rochford, 38, of Maynard, as individuals already implicated in the case.
Following her arrest, Harting was released Friday after posting a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on April 17.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, the related case remains “an active and ongoing investigation with additional arrests/charges forthcoming.”