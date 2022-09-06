June 5, 1978 — Sept. 3, 2022
Austin Adam Reed, 44, of North Liberty, Iowa, passed away in his home of cardiac arrest on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, 1844 1st Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A catered luncheon will follow.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those unable to attend are invited to watch the service via livestream and share your support and memories with his family.
Survivors include his son, Gabriel Reed and daughter, Trinity Reed of Lone Tree, Iowa; mother, Paulette Reed of Lenexa, Kansas; father and step-mother, Eugene & Evy Reed of Winterset, Iowa; ex-wife, Megan Reed of Lone Tree Iowa; brother and sister-in-law, Darrick and Tiffany Reed of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Ross Reed of Kansas City, Missouri; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Austin was born June 5, 1978, in West Union, Iowa. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard, Iowa, in 1996, and from Upper Iowa University in 2001. Austin adored being a father to Gabriel and Trinity and they adored him. He was a wonderful son and brother. He loved wrestling and started wrestling in kindergarten continuing all the way through college, being proud to wrestle for UIU.
He was also proud to be a firefighter, and a skilled, blue collar, union tradesman for Local 125 Plumbers & Pipefitters.
He was tough but had a very sensitive heart and was a God-fearing man. He loved nature and fishing, was a hard worker and ready to help where needed. He had a storyteller personality and liked adventure, wildflowers, great bonfires, grilling, country tunes and Blues, mountains, cats and people — he enjoyed visiting with everyone. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made us all laugh ... usually right when we wanted to smack him. He fought the good fight of faith and never gave up.
Austin leaves this planet with these parting words, “FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!” and one of his favorite songs, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.
May we always remember the tattoo on Austin’s arm — PSALM 23:
“The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Cards and memorials may be directed to the family in care of Paulette Reed, 15621 W. 87th St. Pkwy. 137, Lenexa, Kansas 66219.