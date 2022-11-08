In a presentation sponsored by the Oelwein Public Library and hosted by the Oelwein P.E.O Monday night, Cedar Falls-based author Jocelyn Green discussed a variety of subjects related to the writing of historical fiction, including a number of strategies to help build better writers as well as more discerning readers.
An eastern Iowa native, Green, whose husband Rob became the mayor of Cedar Falls in January 2020, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Indiana’s Taylor University, with a concentration in writing. This focus would eventually lead her far from her native state, though her passion for the craft had been something she identified early on in life. “I always knew I wanted to be a writer,” Green recalled, “since I was writing captions in my Bugs Bunny coloring book.”
This devotion, along with her husband’s service in the Coast Guard, would take Green to locales including Washington D.C. before returning home to Iowa in 2004. In each of her stops, however, writing was a constant, including in Alaska, where she worked on a free-lance basis.
These experiences, coupled with her life-long love of the written word, led her to write her first book in 2008. Titled “Faith Deployed: Daily Encouragement for Military Wives,” the book was a compilation of devotions addressing the various challenges faced by the wives of servicemen, regardless of the location or nature of that service. As a military wife, herself, “Faith Deployed” drew heavily “from my own experiences,” she said.
Following the basic genre and sentiment her initial effort established, Green’s subsequent works were all non-fiction and rooted in the theme of military service. “I started off writing non-fiction about the military community,” Green recalled, and what followed were five more books between 2010 and 2013, including the edited “Military Wives’ New Testament with Psalms & Proverbs.”
Amidst this focus, however, Green began to dabble in a new direction: writing fiction.
An important moment sparking this transition occurred when Green was conducting research at the Adams Co. Historical Society in Pennsylvania while working on her 2012 book “Stories of Faith and Courage from the Home Front.” After reading some first-hand accounts from women during the Civil War, Green noted the extraordinary emotional impact that such records had on her. “They felt so personal,” she said. “It seemed to me that historical fiction would be a wonderful vehicle to get this across.”
With this as her catalyst, in 2012, Green wrote “Wedded to War,” centered on the work, love, and personal choices of Charlotte Waverly, who became a nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War. This acclaimed novel, which won the 2013 Gold Medal from the Military Writers Society of America in the category of Historical Fiction, became the first in a four-part “Heroines Behind the Lines Civil War” series, with each book comprised of around 400 pages and published between 2012 and 2015.
Though she wrote additional non-fiction works in both 2016 and 2017, Green’s transition to fiction has come to define her writing, a seemingly abrupt switch in approaches, one that would appear daunting to many writers.
Green’s versatility and passion, as well as her previous writing experiences, helped ease her change in direction, however. By focusing on the field of historical fiction, specifically, she was able to draw on many of the earlier composition skills she had obtained. As a former journalist, Green said, “I was used to doing research and interviews,” abilities which became necessary in pursuing her new genre. “Knowing how to do research was especially crucial,” she said. “When writing historical fiction, you don’t just make things up.”
It is in many ways her commitment to immersing herself in the research process that has defined the fiction writing process for Green, as it greatly informs her work and shapes her novels. Reflective of this commitment, “I don’t choose a plot until I have a handle on the historical time frame,” Green explained, a process which can become quite extensive—as well as thrilling.
“There is no plot until I am familiar with the history,” she added.
This outlook, for example, has led Green, to the extent possible, to immerse herself in her historical environments. As she noted, while a lot of research can be accomplished online, “there is nothing like going to the setting, itself.”
When she wrote about the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, for instance, she visited the city “four or five times,” during which she not only frequented local records repositories, but also visited the locations about which she planned to write. “I want to go physically to the location,” she described.
An essential part of this process for Green is the local people who assist in guiding her, both physically and mentally, as she traverses unfamiliar spaces and attempts to place herself in a previous world which no longer exists. These local contacts, including tour guides and area historians, are “very involved” in her visits, as establishing this “personal, local connection is totally invaluable to me.”
Attesting to the importance of their guidance, “if I can’t see the setting, I can’t describe it in my writing,” Green said.
Placing herself so directly in the setting she describes can have its pitfalls, however, Green pointed out. A writer of historical fiction must be vigilant not to allow excessive detail to consume the story being told and, by extension, the experience of the reader. “I hope the reader is immersed, with the story like a movie across their mind,” she described, though this constitutes a fine line, as it is equally important that these immersive historical details “are not bogging down the plot.” In this regard, while Green acknowledged, “there is a temptation to shoehorn all the research you’ve done into a story. But you can’t—the story must move along.”
Perhaps most essential in bringing a work of historical fiction to life for an audience is to establish what Green identified as the “historical world,” a term she uses to describe the setting a writer creates for the reader, the one in which the story and plot, itself, will take place, which often relies on nuance and accurate detail for success. The failure of a writer to do that, as Green noted, can “pull you out of the story” and, if egregious or frequent enough, can lead a writer to “lose the trust of the reader.”
A personal example Green shared occurred when she noticed the term “snarky” utilized in a book about the Civil War. Such an egregious error, Green recalled, from the perspective of a reader looking to be captured in the historical moment, “made me grumpy.” Given the importance of word choice in historical fiction, then, Green emphasized that she often has a dictionary in front of her as she writes, in order to quickly identify a questionable word’s origin before she includes it in her narrative.
Upon reflection, historical fiction, for Green, is one means to bring those from history alive for modern readers. “It is a way of giving them voice,” Green said, which is important in part because of the perspective it can provide. Since each generation has a tendency to think their struggles are uniquely difficult, it is “healthy to think about others from the past,” as there is “lots of inspiration to be had.” One result if a person adopts such a mindset, Green said, is often the realization that “we don’t have it the absolute worst.”
Green’s next book, currently in the final proofing stages, is titled “The Metropolitan Affair” and is set in 1925 Manhattan.
In addition to her writing, Green has also begun sharing her love of visiting the setting of her books with her audience, as she recently started hosting reader trips to Chicago to experience the locale for themselves. With one such excursion having occurred last April, another is scheduled for December, with the possibility of more in the future.
The trip next month to the Windy City will be focused on the seasonal theme of having a World’s Fair Christmas, and, as with her previous trip, is limited to just 20 readers. While the number of participants may be small, those registered will be coming from such disparate locations as Florida, California, Colorado, Indiana, and Michigan, Green said. Of these trips, “they are a lot of fun,” she noted.
Looking ahead, Green, already the author of 20 books, has no plans to stop writing. “The only reason to write is when you truly have something to say,” she observed. As such, “I will stop when I have nothing to say,” she explained.
At this stage, that moment seems far in the future.
“I am always writing something,” she concluded.