In a presentation sponsored by the Oelwein Public Library and hosted by the Oelwein P.E.O Monday night, Cedar Falls-based author Jocelyn Green discussed a variety of subjects related to the writing of historical fiction, including a number of strategies to help build better writers as well as more discerning readers.

An eastern Iowa native, Green, whose husband Rob became the mayor of Cedar Falls in January 2020, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Indiana’s Taylor University, with a concentration in writing. This focus would eventually lead her far from her native state, though her passion for the craft had been something she identified early on in life. “I always knew I wanted to be a writer,” Green recalled, “since I was writing captions in my Bugs Bunny coloring book.”

