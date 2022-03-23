Author plans spring book tour at area libraries

Award-winning author and Fairbank native Betty Brandt Passick has scheduled a Northeast Iowa book tour from April 5-9 that includes area libraries.
While on the tour, Passick will present her latest book, “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse, Murder on the Prairie.” This is book two in the Gangster Series. The author’s first historical crime mystery, “Gangster in Our Midst” won a 2019 Notable 100 Indie Book Award.
Passick’s book tour, “The Legacy of an Iowa Pioneer Physician,” is being presented as Iowa celebrates its 175th anniversary of statehood this year. The historical crime fiction book is based on a true northeast Iowa story surrounding Dr. Alexander Wiltse, pioneer physician, who served in the wilderness areas in Clayton County between Strawberry Point and Elkader.
For the inaugural tour of the second book in the Gangster Series trilogy, Passick says it is a period piece of northeast Iowa’s earliest history. The book tells the forgotten legacy of an Iowa pioneer, Dr. Alexander Wiltse, who, in the mid-1850s, leaves behind his beloved ancestral home of Wiltestown, Ontario, Canada, to establish new roots in Iowa, established in 1846.
“Only his wife Phebe knows of his attraction to murder investigation,” she teases.
Passick’s NE Iowa Book Tour kicks off at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center in Mason City. Also that day, she will speak at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
Local visits include 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Arlington Public Library; Thursday, April 7, 3 p.m. at Fayette Community Library and 5 p.m. Wadena Public Library.
On Friday, April 8, she will visit the Sumner Public Library at 10 a.m. Her final stop on the tour will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Colesburg Public Library.
Copies of her books will be available at each location with the opportunity to meet with the author and have your copy personally signed.