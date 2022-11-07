Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Avelo Airlines has recently added Dubuque Regional Airport to its network.

The Dubuque Regional Airport will soon be offering flights on Avelo Airlines, including exclusive non-stop service to Orlando, Florida, according to KMCH Radio.

The cost of a one-way ticket to Orlando starts at $59.

