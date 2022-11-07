The Dubuque Regional Airport will soon be offering flights on Avelo Airlines, including exclusive non-stop service to Orlando, Florida, according to KMCH Radio.
The cost of a one-way ticket to Orlando starts at $59.
Along with its Orlando option, Avelo emphasized the excellent services it will bring in connecting the tri-state region of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
The airline also offers customer-friendly options such as allowing travelers to alter their itineraries on a fee-free basis, as well as paying for extras such as priority boarding and bringing a pet into the cabin of the plane. Those with advanced seat assignments, meanwhile, may also pay for reserved aisle and window seating or seating with additional legroom, KMCH reported.
