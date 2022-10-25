Officials in Dallas County recently confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), marking the first time since early May that HPAI has been identified in Iowa and the first instance of HPAI in Dallas County.
The HPAI virus was found in a non-commercial flock.
“It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig explained. “We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.”
A highly contagious virus, HPAI often exists in wild birds that don’t appear to be ill, though the disease is often fatal to domestic flocks, including turkeys and chickens. HPAI is spread through the feces or mucus of an infected bird. Signs that a bird may have HPAI include lethargy, a decrease in egg production, and difficulty breathing, as well as coughing, sneezing, or nasal discharge.
In an effort to stop the spread of HPAI, both commercial and non-commercial flock owners should strive to prevent contact between theirs and wild birds. Any sick birds or unexplained deaths among birds should be reported immediately to state or federal officials. If producers suspect signs of HPAI, they should contact their veterinarian.
Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, while biosecurity resources and information on best practices can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/ biosecurity.
The recent HPAI diagnosis in birds does not pose a public health concern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as it remains safe to consume properly cooked poultry products, including eggs.