Officials in Dallas County recently confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), marking the first time since early May that HPAI has been identified in Iowa and the first instance of HPAI in Dallas County.

The HPAI virus was found in a non-commercial flock.

