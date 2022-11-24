Unable to uphold the tradition in person, Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday pardoned two turkeys virtually, by signing a proclamation in a two-minute video.
“Iowa’s turkey pardoning event is something that I look forward to every year,” Reynolds explained. “But with a statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the threat of avian influenza — we’re honoring the tradition a little bit differently.”
Along with noting her appreciation for all of the state’s 130 commercial turkey farms as well as the work of the Iowa Turkey Federation, Gov. Reynolds singled out one producer in particular. “A special thanks to the Slinger family from Ellsworth,” she said, “who raised Iowa’s official turkeys this year, affectionately known as Stars and Stripes.”
According to the state proclamation shown in the video, Iowa ranks seventh nationally in turkey production, with the state’s farmers caring for almost 12 million turkeys each year. The Proclamation also identified the state’s turkey industry as supporting over 38,000 Iowans and contributing $10.6 billion in total economic impact.
Having received the Governor’s mercy, Stars and Stripes were “free to roam,” as they had been officially “pardoned from this year’s Thanksgiving festivities.”