Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221125_ol_news_pardon

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds conducted a virtual pardoning of this year’s official state turkeys named Stars and Stripes.

 Screenshot from the Governor’s video

Unable to uphold the tradition in person, Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday pardoned two turkeys virtually, by signing a proclamation in a two-minute video.

“Iowa’s turkey pardoning event is something that I look forward to every year,” Reynolds explained. “But with a statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the threat of avian influenza — we’re honoring the tradition a little bit differently.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos