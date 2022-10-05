Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221006_ol_news_cyber
Public domain photo

Given the prevalence of online communication, never has staying safe while using the internet been of greater importance—or more challenging. As such, an awareness of cybersecurity and how it might be enhanced should be of interest to everyone, a process that begins with a simple review of your online habits and risks, according to Micah Mosher, Client Development Manager at Twin State Technical Services of the Quad Cities.

“A self-assessment of your risks is the first best step,” Mosher explained.

Tags

Trending Food Videos