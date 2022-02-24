The Oelwein RAMS Center will host a babysitter training course 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Instructors Michele Kelly and Bonnie West will lead activities, discussion and hands-on application of skills for participants to understand and safely respond to the needs of children and infants. West is a certified CPR instructor and basic first aid and CPR will be taught during the class, along with a presentation on Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Cost for the course in $19 and persons can register at www.nicc.edu/rams