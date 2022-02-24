Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein RAMS Center will host a babysitter training course 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Instructors Michele Kelly and Bonnie West will lead activities, discussion and hands-on application of skills for participants to understand and safely respond to the needs of children and infants. West is a certified CPR instructor and basic first aid and CPR will be taught during the class, along with a presentation on Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Cost for the course in $19 and persons can register at www.nicc.edu/rams

Tags

Trending Food Videos