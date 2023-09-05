One of the best-known and most acclaimed country bands in Iowa, Throwback Jack, will be making their first appearance at Oelwein’s Coliseum Ballroom Saturday when they perform from 6 – 9 p.m. at the historic venue, located at 101 1st Street SW.
Throwback Jack is a seven-piece classic country band whose forte is playing music from the 1990’s and earlier, an era hailed by purists as a time when country music was truly country. As such, among the artists whose legendary hits concert-goes can anticipate reliving are Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline and many more.
The band was created in June 2021, and in the short time since has become the premiere country band in Iowa, opening for national artists and playing fairs, festivals and private events across the midwest, including at the National Cattle Congress, at 106.5’s radio’s CornCountry
Fest and opening for Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Members of Throwback Jacwk have also shared the stage with Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, Mark Chestnut, Lonestar, 38 Special, Styx, Kansas, REO Speedwagon and Asleep at the Wheel.
As this indicates, the band’s members come from varied musical backgrounds, including country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, and opera. When not onstage, meanwhile, band members work as music teachers, a college professor, an RN, an OTR driver, delivery driver, and in the construction business.
Current members of the all-Iowa group include Hudson’s Terry Stoner playing steel guitar, Urbana’s Todd Wiley (keys and vocals), Cedar Falls’ Lisa March Dunlevy, who specializes in rhythm guitar, flute and vocals, Rick Dunlevy, also of Cedar Falls, playing drums and contributing vocals, Nate Dalziel, from Cedar Falls, on lead guitar, Claire Epley from Shellrock on fiddle, and Waterloo’s Justin Holmes playing bass.
Led by Epley’s peerless fiddle play, Stoner’s stunning steel guitar, and two of the best lead vocalists (Wiley and March Dunlevy) anywhere, the band takes great care to honor the classic country sound and bring energy to each and every performance.
Whether you love to two step, waltz, swing, or line dance, you will love Throwback Jack’s music. Get ready to dance to some of the best country music of all time Saturday at the Oelwein Coliseum. Admission to the performance is $10 at the door.