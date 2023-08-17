With the summer break wrapping up for area students, and following some recent seasonal temperatures, a significant blast of hot weather is expected to blanket Fayette County and the rest of eastern Iowa by Saturday.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Thursday morning, “A period of prolonged heat is expected this weekend into next week (with) afternoon heat indices in the 90s to low 100s.”
The statement also noted, extending into Friday night, that “an air quality alert is in effect due to smoke working south from Canadian wildfires.”
Though highs Thursday were anticipated to reach only the mid-70s with modest humidity levels, Friday is expected to be a day of weather transition, with a smoke-induced hazy high of around 80 degrees.
Beginning Saturday, however, those temperatures escalate, with highs forecasted to reach near 91 under sunny skies. The trend continues into Sunday and Monday, as highs in Oelwein both days are expected to reach 96 degrees, with temperatures remaining in the 90s through at least mid-week.
The increased heat will, by this weekend, also be accompanied by higher humidity levels, with dew points topping out in the upper 60s, thus pushing the heat index over the 100-degree mark by Sunday.
“This will be a prolonged and significant heat wave,” wrote KWWL meteorologist Brandon Libby, “(one) that could be dangerous.”
“Enjoy the next few days of cool to seasonal temperatures as summer warmth surges in for the weekend and early next week,” encouraged a second NWS report for the Oelwein area. “Heat indices this weekend top out from the mid-90s to low 100s with Sunday looking to be the warmest of the days. Be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if outside this weekend.
“Aside from some light sprinkles in central Wisconsin, no rainfall is forecast for the next seven days,” the report added.
The lack of precipitation expected to accompany the intense warmth may last even longer, however, according to Corey Thompson, a meteorologist with KCRG.
“Highs reach the 90s for some on Saturday, likely for all by Sunday into early next week,” predicted Thompson, of the coming stifling conditions. “Heat index values will likely go past 100 degrees for several hours on some of these days, especially Sunday through Tuesday.
“Only modest relief will be seen by the end of next week,” he concluded, “though temperatures look to remain above normal and still quite warm by then. No rainfall is expected anywhere during our current 9-day forecast window.”