The annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway by Oelwein area churches will be from 3:30 p.m. until gone on Monday, Aug. 15, with distribution at Wings Park Elementary at 111 Eighth Ave NE, Oelwein. Families are asked to drive through and stay in their vehicle.
The Oelwein Area Council of Churches plus Antioch Church are donating 210 backpacks to the Back-to-School effort this year, says coordinator Sheila Bryan. The Council of Churches includes First Baptist, Grace United Methodist, Christ United Presbyterian, Sacred Heart Catholic and Zion Lutheran.