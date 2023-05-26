Following a 10-month deployment that included assignments in five different nations, nearly 80 citizen-soldiers of the Iowa National Guard returned home this month to a rousing welcome from a boisterous crowd at the ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids. “It was a really good turnout,” explained Captain Kevin Waldron of the Iowa Guard, “and we had beautiful weather. It was really special.”
First deployed to Poland last July, members of the Iowa City-based 209th Medical Company (Area Support) (MCAS) were sent to Europe in conjunction with Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission, which aims to allow the United States to “provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting our NATO partners,” an Iowa National Guard press release noted.
While overseas, the 209th MCAS provided a range of medical services for more than 5,000 patients, both military and civilian, in five countries, including Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Estonia. Among the specific medical services performed by the Iowa soldiers were physical therapy, x-rays and lab testing, as well as physical exams and other routine procedures.
In addition to extending care, the unit also engaged in medical training exercises with NATO partners, the most significant of which occurred as part of Global Health Engagement Sparrow Strike in Estonia, allowing “the 209th MCAS an opportunity to collaborate with British and Estonian military members. They worked together to administer initial treatment for patients and then provided long-term care in a field environment,” the release reported.
The welcome they received upon their return to eastern Iowa, meanwhile, made for some sterling memories, Waldron said, in speaking this week with the Daily Register.
Following their touchdown in Cedar Rapids, the Company left the airport at approximately 3:30 p.m. on May 12, Waldron described, “escorted by Patriot Riders, EMS… even Governor Reynolds was a part of it,” he said.
After arriving at the ImOn Ice Arena and making their formal entrance, the returning soldiers and 200 onlookers heard from both Reynolds and Gen. William McClintock, who serves as the Iowa Guard’s Deputy Adjutant General.
The dignitaries conveyed similar messages of appreciation and reflection, Waldron said.
“Both thanked members and their families for their dedication to the state of Iowa and to our nation,” he observed, while also noting the broader call to action that each emphasized. McClintock, for example, told the assembly that “there are not as many people stepping up, but these men and women have, and they have served proudly,” Waldron paraphrased. Reynolds, for her part, thanked the soldiers for their “courage, honor and integrity.”
Though listening intently to the speakers’ messages throughout the 20-minute ceremony, the service-members, Waldron said, could be seen “eagerly awaiting their being released to family members.” Once dismissed, the soldiers filed out and were then able to greet their loved ones, encounters that provided a number of “captivating moments,” Waldron described.
With their return, the unit’s members will be “taking some well-deserved time to rest and relax,” Waldron explained. “They will take about 30 days off, then integrate back into their private businesses.”
Given the focus on reintegrating into their civilian lives, most members of the 209th MCAS will not be asked to resume their military obligations for about three months, Waldron noted, in also recognizing the challenges some might face in resuming the lives they left behind. “Some integrate easier; others, it takes a little bit,” he observed.
Regardless of their arc, each soldier can count on receiving the support they need during their upcoming transition.
“We do make sure that all members have the resources they require to integrate back into their lives,” Waldron noted, including help available through the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, which aims at providing the financial, mental and other forms of assistance Guard members may require during this period. “We are here to support them,” Waldon said.
In further reflecting on their commitment and recent accomplishments, Waldron emphasized the quality of the individuals who are doing their part through the Iowa National Guard, including those celebrated in Cedar Rapids.
“We are an all-volunteer force. Nobody directed them to make this decision to serve,” he stated. “It says something about the character of these individuals. They are our best and brightest, and we are proud to be a community-based organization. We rely on Iowans to serve.”
Regarding the recently completed mission, meanwhile, Waldron indicated his unequivocal satisfaction with what they had accomplished while in eastern Europe.
“It was absolutely a success,” he concluded. “Iowans should be extremely proud.”