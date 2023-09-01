With area schools back in session and September upon us, many around the area are settling in to a new routine, on the heels of an active and enjoyable summer. The recent unofficial change in seasons, however, does not have to signal the conclusion of fun, as the arrival of Labor Day brings another opportunity to celebrate family and other early fall pursuits.
Among those with plans to do just that is Westgate’s Jed Tyler, who spoke with the Daily Register one morning earlier this week after making room in his busy schedule for an important consideration.
“I just had a dentist appointment,” Tyler, now a junior at West Central in Maynard, explained, a visit he indicated went rather well, considering.
“So far,” he added, about the positivity of the news he received before leaving the office. “No cavities.”
Having escaped the dentist’s clutches apparently unscathed, Tyler’s attention turned to the coming holiday weekend, one that, for him, includes both plans with his loved ones as well as with his fall teammates.
“Just with my family,” he said, about how he intends to spend Monday. “We (also) have practice in the morning, for football, (which is) pretty standard, mostly because we had a Thursday game instead of a Friday game.”
While a bit of Monday family time is in the offing, as Tyler described it, they had taken pains not to overschedule themselves but rather intend to focus on the simple joys of food and camaraderie.
“Just stay around the house and relax,” he noted, of his more specific post-practice plans for the holiday. “We might have some (family) come over and have a supper. We have some family around that we like to hang out with.”
Looking back on the summer that was, meanwhile, Tyler’s most recent activities included preparing for his return to class, he acknowledged. “Just getting ready for school, school shopping,” he said, having eschewed any more adventurous last-minute summer exploits in the final days before school reconvened on Aug. 23.
While his late-summer activities may have been tame, the same could not be said of his break, as a whole, which included a long-planned out-of-state family trip that positioned him in the shadows of some of the country’s highest and most rugged peaks.
“We went to Wyoming for a hiking trip,” he detailed, of his most enthralling summer experience. “It was a week-long hike (in) early July. It was called Ten Sleep Hike. It’s kind of a circle hike that you go around by the mountains.”
Noting that the excursion lasted four or five days and marked his first time in that area, Tyler was joined in the adventure by his father and brother. “It was pretty nice out there,” he added. “We liked that. We planned it (last year) in early fall to go up there and hike.”
With that inspiring experience behind him, however, Tyler shared his more recent thoughts concerning his necessary return to West Central.
“Bittersweet feelings,” he acknowledged, when thinking of the new school year’s recent start. “Football, I like football, but also, I like not having to go to school and do homework.”
In light of those preferences, then, it would seem Tyler will much enjoy Labor Day, which promises to provide him both the football activity he welcomes and an absence of the schoolwork he dislikes.
“To me,” he concluded, of the holiday’s larger meaning, “it’s a day to either work or relax with family.”