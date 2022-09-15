Adapted from Smitten Kitchen
Adapted from Smitten Kitchen
1 large eggplant, cut into ½ inch dice
1 zucchini, cut into ½ inch dice
Salt and black pepper
1/4 cup olive oil
1 medium carrot, diced small
1 celery stalk, diced small
1 medium onion, finely diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
8 ounces orzo (a rice-shaped pasta)
1½ cups vegetable or chicken stock
1 Tbsp oregano
1 Tbsp grated lemon zest
4 oz mozzarella, cut into 1/3-inch dice
½ cup parmesan, grated
3 medium tomatoes, diced, or 2-3 cups of cherry tomatoes, halved
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the oil and once the oil is shimmering, add the eggplant and zucchini. Fry for 8 minutes or until well browned, stirring pieces occasionally. Transfer them to another bowl. Add celery and carrots to remaining oil and cook for 3 minutes before adding onion and garlic. Cook together for 5 more minutes on medium heat. Stir in the orzo and cook for two minutes more. Off the heat, add the oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, fried eggplant and zucchini, lemon zest, 1 tsp table salt, ¼ tsp black pepper and the stock and mix well.
Transfer mixture to a 2 quart baking dish. Cover with foil and bake 20 minutes, then bake 20 minutes without the foil. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
