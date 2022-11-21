Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward’s back to the goal.

Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.

Tags

Trending Food Videos