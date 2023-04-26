Junior Anna Curley preferred her tulle train to be off the floor.
While her date, junior Oliver Thompson, held her train, Lexi Bartels with Grumpy’s Event Center attempted to pin it up.
It was one of many preparations for the 2023 Wapsie Valley Prom, A Night on the Red Carpet, held Saturday at Grumpy’s Event Center in Readlyn.
Speaking of red carpet, there were “celebrity appearances” from cast members of the prior week’s school musical production, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Co-stars junior Mary Sutherland (who played Ariel) and freshman Marshall Weepie (Prince Eric) attended with arms linked. Several other student cast members attended as well.
Principal TJ Murphy credited faculty Jenni Gross and Kate Nitz for all their hard work co-sponsoring the student-led prom planning committee, as well as Danny Adams, Mark Sobatta and Vaughn Gross for chaperoning.
“It’s nice to see teachers here in a fun atmosphere,” Murphy said as CzechMix Entertainment of Tama welcomed students and began the music.
“It’s a great way to build relationships with kids,” Murphy said.
The grand march and parent-led post-prom bookended the dance, both at the high school.
Post-prom included a hypnotist, an obstacle course, henna temporary tattoos and massages. One of the senior parents who works as a massage therapist for Wartburg College, Sheila Rosengarten, contributed her services.
Post-prom supplied the evening meal at prom, as well.
This year’s WV prom top sponsors were River’s Edge Hair Studio, TruServe Insurance Group, VanDaele Insurance, Myer Polaris Inc., POET, Ken’s Electric, Little Wapsie Communications, Oran Mutual Telephone Co., Readlyn Savings Bank, RTC Communications, Community Bank of Oelwein and Northeast Security Bank.