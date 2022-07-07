Barricades went up a week ago around the west and south sides of 33 S. Frederick. The building, which is at the corner of South Frederick and First Street SE, has been empty for several years, after serving the community as a restaurant through various tenants.
Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said when the city had an inspector look at 27 S. Frederick Ave., he was asked to also give the city a visual on 33 S. Frederick.
The inspector found that the parapet, which extends above the roofline is not secured in a safe manner and could pose a danger to people walking past the building.
“The leaning of the parapet was determined to be a problem for anyone using that sidewalk,” Mulfinger said. He added that the city is still waiting on a complete report, but the condition of the building is not a new development.
The city placarded the building on Dec. 4, 2020, due to lack of proper maintenance and a failed initial inspection. At that time, the property owner was given 30 days to correct a long list of violations.
According to county records, Tracy and Michelle Rupright are contract holders and Barb Wegner is the deed holder on the property. Mulfinger said the city has tried to work with the contract holder.
Some cleanup was done inside the building, but there has not been activity at the location recently. Mulfinger said it is up to the private parties to determine the exact ownership and responsibilities.
He further explained the city must follow the code and continue to work with the building owners to get something done. Mulfinger said since the condition of the parapet is an immediate threat to public safety, the city will likely work to remediate the situation as quickly as legally possible.
As the city and its attorney work toward expediency in this case, the barricades will stay in place until something is resolved.