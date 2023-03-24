Despite a global pandemic hitting just as Flowers on Main Gifts LLC reopened in January 2020, the business at 18 S. Frederick Ave. had been flourishing. But, unless they can sell the business, they will be closing next week, co-owner Stephanie Perry told the Daily Register.
“Traffic is good,” Perry said. “The community has been a great support.”
Perry and her co-owner, Sam Nehl, both Oelwein natives living half an hour northeast, don’t want the shop to close.
Life just intervened.
They posted a closing sign Dec. 19 on social media.
They stopped selling flowers on Dec. 31 and have been selling the remainder of their retail inventory at a discount.
“We at Flowers on Main have been blessed to serve you and the community for the past three years,” they wrote. “It is with deep sorrow that we are announcing we will be closing our doors. We have not made this choice lightly and ultimately have decided this is what’s best for us and our family.
“We are excited to move forward and on to new things in our life but cannot be thankful enough to have had the joy and experience of serving you all in our hometown,” the first paragraph concluded.
“Ideally we would love if someone would step in and continue to keep the business going,” Perry told the Daily Register. “It’s been a staple in Oelwein for 20-plus years and has become a beloved place by many people in town.
“It’s been a great business and we hate to see it close, we just had to make the right decision and what was best for our family,” Perry said.
“We’re still willing to sell the business as well as help a new owner get up and started,” Perry said.
Anyone who is interested in the business can call the shop at 319-283-7550 and leave their information or email Perry at flowersonmain2020@outlook.com.
“Unfortunately, if no buyer would like to continue the business, we will be closing March 31,” Perry said.