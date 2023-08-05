Home runs, foul ball, three strikes – you’re out! Giving your all and then some, and just missing the catch by a hair’s breadth. Losing the game is heartbreaking. Winning is the goal.
From the late 1800s to the 1930s, baseball advanced in popularity with hard work. Strawberry Point Baseball is the subject of Coffee with the Curator at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Strawberry Point Library. Come and share.
Love your quilts! Wrapping yourself up in your favorite quilt is a real comfort. Having the memory of the quilt made by your mother or dearest friend is part of the love of quilts. The stories that go with them are about life. We have awesome quilters around us! Quilting is a true talent and gift.
Saturday morning, Aug. 26, the Wilder Memorial Museum will have a special turning of quilts that have been entrusted to the museum. Come, learn, and enjoy the quilts on display from 11 a.m. to noon.
Then, Saturday afternoon, 1-3 p.m., we will host the Mission Roadshow Appraisal at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church with the expertise of Don Juhl and Joe Davis. Together, Don and Joe have over 60 years of experience and knowledge of antiques and will evaluate and value items that you bring in. You may bring in up to three items per person for assessing. No guns or weapon collections will be allowed. We will not be able to accommodate large items.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St. in Strawberry Point.