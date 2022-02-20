East Buchanan (17-5) will play North Linn (21-2) for the Class 1A Region 4 championship at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 at West Delaware High School in Manchester.
The Bucs advanced to the title game with a 44-31 win over Central Elkader (17-5) at home on Friday. North Linn won 63-48 over Prince of Peace (13-9).
This bracket also included West Central and Tripoli.
A-P to play
Denver for Class 2A Region 4 title
Aplington-Parkersburg (16-6) will play Denver (22-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School for the Class 2A Region 4 championship.
This bracket also included Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley, and South Winneshiek.
CPU wins
Class 3A Region 3 championship
Center Point Urban (21-3) eked out a 50-48 win over Vinton-Shellsburg (15-9) on Saturday at Xavier High School to capture the Class 3A Region 3 championship.
This bracket also included Oelwein.
CPU will play Ballard (21-2) in a State quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, in Wells Gargo Arena in Des Moines.
Estherville wins Class 3A Region 2 bracket
Estherville Lincoln Central (23-2) won the Class 3A Region 2 championship on Saturday with a 56-41 win over Clear Lake (18-5) at Algona High School.
This bracket also included North Fayette Valley and New Hampton.
Estherville will play Sergent Bluff-Luton in a State Tournament quarterfinal at 6:45 p.m., Monday. Feb. 28, in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jesup girls knocked out by Bellevue
Bellevue (15-8) upset the Jesup girls basketball team (19-4) on Friday with a 51-43 victory in the Class 2A Region 5 semifinal played on the J-Hawks home floor.
The J-Hawks will
lose seniors Natalie O’Connor, Alexis
Larsen, Amanda
Treptow and Jacie Lange to graduation in the spring.
Bellevue will play Cascade (19-4) for the region championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Senior High School.
— Chris Baldus