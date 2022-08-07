The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps, a 107-member ensemble of high school- to college-age members with a home base in Salt Lake City, Utah, rehearsed its performance for “marching’s major league,” sanctioned by Drum Corps International, at Oelwein Husky Stadium on Friday before traveling to Cedar Rapids for an evening competition.
After hours of preparation such as marking the Husky Stadium field Thursday night, setup, and section practice Friday morning, members of Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps put it all together for a 12:45 p.m. Friday run-through of this season’s performance, titled “←eXpand→,” and heard a critique en route to their next performance Friday evening at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids where The Battalion was one of seven open-class corps featured.
From Cedar Rapids they are traveling for a performance in Charleston, Illinois — staying in nearby Paris, Illinois — before heading on to Indianapolis
where they will participate in the Drum Corps International World Championship on Aug. 13. 2022 is the sanctioning body’s 50th year.
For the very first time, early-August Open Class Drum Corps International events will feature The Battalion. The Salt Lake City, Utah corps was prepared to attend its first DCI World Championships in 2020 before that year’s tour was canceled, so 2022 will mark their debut at the season-ending events, according to dci.org.
Although the air temperature was in the low 80s during their Oelwein performance, the humidity was unpleasant, and the choreography had them active. By the end of the run, members had soaked their shirts with sweat.
“Different energy levels cause the problems we just had,” artistic director Shilo Stroman told members of the 107-piece drum and bugle corps, which includes percussion, brass and flags from high school- through college-age. “It can’t be A-plus, A-plus, then C.”
Two nights prior in Apple Valley, Minnesota, on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based group met with judges who made suggestions for their Cedar Rapids competition, percussion front-ensemble instructor Joel Montes said.
Montes, who teaches 5-12 band in Buhler, Kansas, near Wichita, was doing a seven-day stint with the corps before classes resume for him on Monday and noted the corps brings in a rotation of instructors.
Based on judges’ advice, the members were working on small timing things, such as spacing in parts where people were too close on the field, and dynamics or variations in volume, musical alterations the judges suggested.
“We’re specifically going to see the same percussion judge,” Montes said. “We’re lucky enough to know we have the same guy.”
The Battalion and some 30 support staff including a few food service workers, professional drivers, and a nurse, stayed overnight at the Oelwein Middle School.
“Injuries are pretty common,” Montes said. “You’re out here all day carrying metal running drums, working with kids away from home.”
The nurse also provides counseling support.
“She, the nurse staff, also does a great job talking them down, getting them level,” Montes said. “I’ve seen her take multiple kids aside, walk the track. Pretty motherly figure.”
They travel with a caravan of two member buses, a third bus for educational staff, a food truck, a semi full of equipment, and two sprinter vehicles.
Members pay tuition to be part of the corps to hone their musical talents and performance skills. Corps members’ ages generally range from 14 to 21, per The Battalion website frequent questions page. Those who turn 22 on or after June 1 of the competition season are still eligible to march.
“The kids pack an air mattress and a bag,” Montes said. “After two weeks we do laundry and get back to it.”