The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission awarded its first Key Business Grant to Empowered Energy of Fairbank.
A Key Business Grant, which can be up to $10,000, is meant to either attract or retain a unique or key business in a Buchanan County Community. A goal is to diversify the community’s economic composition.
Empowered Energy of Fairbank is a new business that will be located in downtown Fairbank in the VanDaele Insurance building. It will provide nutritional shakes and tea drinks along with coffees and espresso. It will provide an area for customers to sit and visit as well as have discussions on developing a healthy plan for themselves using these products.
Its entrance will be at the back of the building.
Empowered Energy’s owner is Elsie VanDaele and she will co-manage it with her father, Chad VanDaele.
“The idea came from my aunt and the impact her nutrition businesses have made in the two communities she owns them in; having a healthy choice for all ages and being able to have something positive to look forward to,” Chris VanDaele said. “We always wanted something in Fairbank that could promote health and exercise while also trying to find something our daughters could be a part of and hopefully someday run as a business.
“We are very excited and want to keep Main Street Fairbank alive and bring people to town to see what else Fairbank has to offer. We have such a great community, and we believe this is the perfect match. We are looking forward to having a place to socialize for all ages and having the opportunity to coach them on making healthier decisions.”
Elsie VanDaele is attending University of Iowa with a double major in dance and business management.
“I have always wanted to own my own business and I am excited for this opportunity to teach me hands on business skills as well as an opportunity that will bring me back to the Fairbank,” she said.
The grant itself is unique.
“The Key Business Grant is a grant that was created by BCEDC and is only available within Buchanan County,” said BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer. “We are excited to see this first Key Business Grant go to Empowered Energy, the VanDaele’s and the city of Fairbank.”
This grant is available and open for applications on a continuing basis. To find out more about the grant you can find it on the BCEDC website at www.growbuchanan.com or contact Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.