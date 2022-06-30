Buchanan County Health Center recently welcomed Ally McMartin, an advanced registered nurse practitioner to its team of providers at the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine.
Receiving her bachelor of nursing science and master of science in nursing degrees from Allen College, McMartin is a board certified family nurse practitioner through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners with clinical interest areas in wound care, women’s health, and preventative care.
McMartin enjoys wound care due to the uniqueness of its specialty, along with ability of getting to know her patients and see their progress throughout the healing process.
“I am excited to work together with such a great team at BCHC who goes above and beyond for their patients as that is what I strive to do also,” she said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my patients to heal their chronic wounds which can lead to a better quality of life.”
McMartin and her husband, Jacob, reside in Jesup with their two young daughters, Laila and Myra. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling to warm locations, and participating in all types of aquatic activities, including boating, swimming, enjoying waterparks and more.
The Wound Center at BCHC sees patients for chronic wounds including trauma, surgical and soft tissue wounds, and those suffering with diabetic, pressure, and/or arterial ulcers. The center provides each patient with a personalized and comprehensive treatment plan that can include wound education, dressing changes, compression therapy, debridement, biological skin applications, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and negative wound therapy.