INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Health Center on Tuesday announced the selection of its new chief executive officer. Wade Weis will begin in February.
Weis currently is the interim CEO/CFO at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas.
“The organization is dynamic and offers many services not seen in many other critical access hospitals,” he said in response to a question about what intrigued him most about BCHC “In addition, the culture of the organization is exceptional. I was impressed by the positive comments from the community, as well as everyone in the organization.”
Wade has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry with the past 13 years in senior leadership positions. Prior to his interim position at Geary Community Hospital, Wade has served in CFO capacities at SSM Health Monroe Clinic in Monroe, Wisconsin; Rapid City Medical Center in Rapid City, South Dakota; and Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, Oregon.
“The Board of Trustees is excited to have Wade become a member of the BCHC family and the communities we serve,” said Board Chairman Rob Robinson. “We feel fortunate to have an individual with Wade’s qualities and qualifications joining our team. Wade is a visible leader with a proven executive skillset and has a strong passion for rural healthcare and community involvement. He has a diverse background from large and small organizations, and truly appreciates the advantages of working in independent hospital environments similar to Buchanan County Health Center.”
Weis and his wife of 30 years, Heidi, have two adult children; Rachel and Kale. In his spare time, Wade enjoys sports of all kinds, especially baseball, traveling, hiking, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. Wade and Heidi look forward to joining and becoming involved in the Independence community and surrounding areas.
His first day with Buchanan County Health Center will be on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
“I am excited and looking forward to getting to know everyone, and working together as we continue to serve our communities,” Weis said.