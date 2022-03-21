INDEPENDENCE — Join the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary as they celebrate 100 years of service at their annual membership luncheon on Friday, April 1st at noon at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
The auxiliary invites all to attend and the cost is $10. TO make a reservation, call Laura Ungs at 319-939-8914 by Friday, March 25.
Founded in 1922, the auxiliary was organized to “aid the hospital” in all possible ways. The Auxiliary appointed committees to help the organization be of use such as purchasing, membership, fundraising, and nominating; many of which are still vital to the functioning and success of the organization today. Through the years, the auxiliary has grown as an organization by establishing a volunteer-ran gift shop in the hospital, providing scholarship funding to students pursuing an education in human healthcare, supporting community-health outreach activities such as health fairs, vaccine clinics, and blood drives, and staying focused on their founding mission of providing “aid to the hospital” for departmental needs and employee recognition.
With an active membership of over 160 community members from the Buchanan County area, the cost to join the auxiliary is $15 annually. Members can select take-up an active role within the auxiliary by volunteering in the BCHC Gift Shop, serving on the auxiliary board or a committee, or simply attend general meetings throughout the year to learn more about the activities of the auxiliary and to enjoy fellowship with other members.