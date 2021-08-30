If you have questions about COVID-19 symptoms or other concerns, a local resource has returned.
Buchanan County Health Center announced on Monday that because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County and the Oelwein area, it is reopening its COVID-19 call center.
It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and staffed by a medical provider who will clinically advise and triage callers in response to their questions and concerns regarding symptoms, exposures, testing and quarantine directions. Reach the call center at 319-332-0972.
According to the latest figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Buchanan County has experienced an uptick in positive COVID-19 test results since the beginning of the month. After 52 positive tests in July, there have been 168 this month through Aug. 24.
After 39 positive case reports in July, Fayette County has seen 144 positive tests reported this month through Aug. 24.
“If you have reason to suspect you are ill with or have been exposed to COVID-19 and do not need emergency medical care, please utilize the call center to receive proper guidance before presenting onsite,” says a news release from BCHC, which has a clinic in Oelwein. “If you seek emergency care, please inform staff of symptoms prior to arrival.”
BCHC also shared guidance provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health to help slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Become vaccinated against COVID-19 if eligible and able.
• Practice social distancing.
• Wear a mask in public and when you cannot socially distance.
• Avoid large gatherings, closed spaces with poor ventilation, and close-contact with others outside of your immediate household.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20-seconds each time.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Stay home when ill.
• Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces.
To stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC regarding COVID-19, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit BCHealth.org/covid19.