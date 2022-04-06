In honor of National Occupational Therapy Month, the Occupational Therapy Department at Buchanan Counth Health Center is offering free occupational therapy screenings this month.
Occupational therapy is rehabilitative medicine that focuses on helping people regain or maintain the ability to do their usual daily activities independently as possible.
During the free screening, an occupational therapy staff member will conduct a short assessment on an individual to identify any potential needs for intervention and determine if the individual would benefit from skilled occupational therapy services.
Adults and children alike can benefit from occupational therapy. Some patients who benefit from occupational therapy include, but are not limited to those living with developmental delays, sensory processing dysfunction, cognitive disabilities, hand injuries, stroke and brain injuries, range of motion and lymphedema therapy.
No appointment is necessary, just go to the Wellness Center at BCHC on Tuesday, April 12 from 4-5 p.m. or on Wednesday, April 27 from 8-9 a.m. and request a free occupational therapy screening. A screening is not a commitment to seek occupational therapy services.