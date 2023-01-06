INDEPENDENCE – The Cardiology Specialty Clinic at Buchanan County Health Center is welcoming Arpit Sothwal, MD, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, to its rotation of cardiologists from UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Sothwal attended Dr. SN Medical College in Jodhpur, India, and completed his residency and fellowship at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Board certified in general cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac nuclear imaging, cardiac CT, and internal medicine, Sothwal specializes in cardiac imaging and nuclear cardiology.