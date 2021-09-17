Sept. 10, 2021
OELWEIN — Becky Staton, 65, of Oelwein passed away Friday Sept. 10, 2021. Services are pending with the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 5:55 am
