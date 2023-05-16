Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on Oelwein’s new Ampersand taproom. Please pick up Friday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.
A new taproom opened in Oelwein on April 28 at 110 S. Frederick Ave. The business name, Ampersand, which is the “&” symbol, was chosen to signify “more than just beer.”
“We want to be beer & family, beer & friends, beer & fun, et cetera. While the common denominator is beer, we hope to be so much more,” Mike VanDenHul, one of five owner-directors, explained.
“More than beer” is also literal.
Ampersand will feature up to 48 drafts — beers, seltzers, ciders and sours, a rotating wine list, “top-shelf liquors” for mixed drinks, and five signature cocktails designed by owner-director Travis Bushaw.
The five directors on their board — Travis Bushaw, a realtor, business owner and instructor; Mike VanDenHul, a physical therapy assistant; Josh Ehn, school superintendent; Dylan Mulfinger, city manager; and Nate Weidemann, city employee — are among more than 30 owners of Oil and Wine Beer Co., LLC, many of whom reside in the Oelwein area or have local ties. Owner localities Bushaw listed range from nearby Fayette and Independence to the Des Moines area like Bondurant and Milo.
For food, they will bake-to-order frozen pizzas of Waucoma origin, while Ma & Pa’s Diner next door has a menu with some items exclusively for Ampersand patrons.
Among the bar fare it lists are wings — not served at the diner, staff said — sandwiches and appetizers, with some crossover. Ampersand allows food to be brought in from the many local dining establishments. Their menu is available on the beer aficionado social app, Untappd.
“We don’t have a food (prep) license so we’re allowing — if you want to grab something from Generations, Ma and Pa’s, the Mexican place — you can bring food in,” Bushaw said.
“Our goal was just to create a space for people to come downtown and hopefully visit restaurants, be down here for a while,” Bushaw explained. “We’ve got some great restaurants.”
As the Event Center opens and starts hosting, Bushaw expects the increase in traffic will have a synergistic effect on local businesses.
“The exciting part is we’re going to see more people and more foot traffic into the downtown area,” Bushaw said.
Creating the menu, they have sourced local ingredients ranging from the Waucoma pizzas to Fairbank honey and West Union mint and rosemary used in various cocktails.
“We’re going to eventually carry a few more spirits from Iowa,” observed Bushaw.
“That’s the goal is to showcase things people aren’t familiar with but also have things that we’re proud of because they’re from Iowa,” Bushaw said.
Examples of regional brands on tap that Bushaw listed are Toppling Goliath of Decorah, Single Speed of Waterloo, Big Grove and Backpocket, both in the Iowa City area — and Untitled Arts from Wisconsin, which director Dylan Mulfinger listed among his favorites.
They are promoting a family-friendly environment. Parents or guardians are the only ones who can bring in their kids and must accompany them.
“Travis also took the time to creatively name many of our drinks/flights after our children,” said VanDenHul.
They are working toward having a non-alcoholic beer, sodas for kids and kiddie cocktails, Bushaw said.
“We have a family friendly environment with 10 TVs, a Lego wall, games/cards (and) outdoor seating (coming soon),” VanDenHul added.
Ampersand is open 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
PURPOSE
A couple of the directors began exploring the concept of a microbrewery several years ago.
“We’d seen the success of Pivo, we’d seen some of the smaller towns in the area — Franklin Street in Manchester, Textile in Dyersville, Allerton in Independence — and so we knew there was a market for it,” Bushaw said.
However, after talking to Colin Jacobs, who has worked at Single Speed in Waterloo and a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota, the venture’s directors made the decision to reimagine the project’s scope.