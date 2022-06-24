FAIRBANK — 2022 Fairbank Island Days Queen Brylee Bellis was crowned by her 2021 counterpart Mary Bodensteiner in a ceremony Thursday night on the parkade, near the footbridge to Island Park.
Bellis is the daughter of Ryan and McKayla Bellis.
“With there only being six girls this year,” co-organizer Alexis Rausch told the sizable crowd; “it was a really tight race, and the judges were really impressed.”
First Runner-Up, Brooklyn Etringer, is the daughter of Randy and Megan Etringer. Second Runner-Up, Chloe Kleinheksel, is the daughter of Greg and Emily Kleinheksel.
The candidates elected as their Miss Congeniality, Macy Ott, the daughter of Gary and Monica Ott.
“One of the comments that was (written) was, ‘She will be your friend, no matter who you are,’ and we thought that was really sweet,” Rausch said.
Emily Martins, Alexis Rausch and Emily Little took over organizing this year’s contest from Lori Beierschmitt and continued to require applications, with a notable modification.
Starting this year, Fairbank Development Corp. will give a $500 scholarship to the 2022 Island Queen once her reign is done to contribute to her college education, co-organizer Little said.
Although not positive which college she will attend, Bellis told the Daily Register she plans to major in biology and apply to a medical doctoral program to practice family medicine.
The candidates started Thursday morning with interviews.
“I remember going into my interview knowing any one of these candidates would be a great option,” Bellis told the Daily Register. “Being able to compete with such wonderful girls, my classmates, some of my teammates, it was just really fun.”
“I’m excited to give back to the community that has supported me so much, getting more involved in youth events, activities throughout the community,” she said.
She has kept active in volleyball, cross country, track and softball. Other activities include the American Red Cross blood drives, vocal ID, superintendent/principal interviews, the Leader in Me Program, School Improvement Advisory Committee, and as a student ambassador, website designer, and a silver cord volunteer.
Opening the program, Little thanked other community business sponsors of the contest, including VanDenover Jewelry in Oelwein for the pendants and crown, Floral Images and Gifts in Fairbank for the bouquets and sashes, Fairbank Food Center for catering a meal, Bodensteiner for her work as queen this past year, and all organizations that help make the queen ceremony possible, as listed in their bios in the June 22 Daily Register and June 1 Fairbank Islander.