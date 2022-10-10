Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa State Patrol and the family of Trooper Ted Benda honored his sacrifice during the Purple Heart Award Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the 90th annual Iowa State Police Association Conference in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa State Police Association Purple Heart award, developed in 2013, is granted to any sworn Iowa peace officer who has been seriously, critically or fatally injured in the line of duty.

