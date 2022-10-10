The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa State Patrol and the family of Trooper Ted Benda honored his sacrifice during the Purple Heart Award Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the 90th annual Iowa State Police Association Conference in Cedar Rapids.
The Iowa State Police Association Purple Heart award, developed in 2013, is granted to any sworn Iowa peace officer who has been seriously, critically or fatally injured in the line of duty.
This award will be given in all cases resulting in line of duty death, per ISPA.
Stationed out of Iowa State Patrol District 10 in Oelwein, Benda died Oct. 20, 2021, from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash the previous week in Clayton County, while in route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect.
Benda’s wife, Holly, their children, and his parents received the award for the sacrifices he made, said attendee Sgt. Jon Stickney, assistant district commander out of Post 10 in Oelwein.
Benda graduated from Waukon High School, Stickney said.
“We had all the commanders, supervisors from District 10 and one other trooper, and a couple of command staff from ISP headquarters in Des Moines (attending),” Stickney said.
Attending from Post 10 in addition to Stickney, were Lt. Brian Senne, Sgt. Mike Trimble, Sgt. Bobby Burns and Trooper Eric Payne.
Present from Des Moines were Col. Nathan Fulk, Commissioner Stephen Bayens, Maj. Dave Halverson, Maj. Mark Stine and Capt. Todd Koenig.
The Purple Heart award in other cases will be limited to an attack by an assailant or the performance of an act of valor. The award may also be conferred if an injury was averted by wearing body armor.