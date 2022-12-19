Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dec. 18, 2022

OELWEIN — Berna Deane Benter, 96, of Oelwein passed away Sunday Dec. 18, 2022. Services are pending with the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.

