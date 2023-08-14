Nov. 19, 1941 – Aug. 15, 2022
OELWEIN — One year has passed since a beautiful soul departed this earth.
Betty Jane (Graff) Kitterman of Oelwein was born on Nov. 19, 1941, to parents James and Evelyn (Wolfe) Graff, as one of four siblings (Sharon, Kathy and Linda). At the age of 19, Betty ventured on her own and moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she was to meet her husband, Filmore Kenneth Kitterman. After a short engagement, they were united in marriage on Sept. 15, 1962. They settled in Lake In The Hills, Illinois, and raised their daughter, Renee Benita Kitterman.
Betty and Fil loved to vacation in Florida and eventually they retired there in 2003. One year after their retirement, Fil was suddenly taken from this earth by a heart attack. After losing her beloved husband of 43 years, Betty began to do various volunteer work and joined several social clubs in their community.
Betty was a woman full of life, who is dearly remembered by her family and friends as being quick-witted and a savage Scrabble player. She loved to travel and saw many different states in our beautiful country as well as parts of other countries.
Betty loved her family dearly, and her daughter Renee was the sparkle in her eyes.
Not only was Betty an avid book reader, she thoroughly enjoyed playing cards with her dear friends and she especially loved the brain tease of puzzles.
Betty suddenly passed on Aug. 15, 2022, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida. She is survived by her daughter Renee and sister, Kathy Baty.
Betty is sorely missed, but her spirit and beautiful smile will live forever in our hearts. She lived a long, happy life on her terms, and for that we are very grateful.
We love you, Mom, Sister and Dear Friend. May your soul fly high above the clouds until we see you again.