May 1, 1938 – Aug. 16, 2023
INDEPENDENCE — Beverlee B. Preuss, 85, of Independence died on Aug. 16, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Beverlee was born on May 1, 1938, in Robinson to Charles E. and Mary M. (Flanagan) Falconer. In Coggon, she grew up, graduated in 1956 and married Robert Preuss on March 29, 1959. They farmed in Mount Vernon and Winthrop before moving to Independence in 1973.
They had six children together. The five surviving are Leslie Johnson, Kathie Coonrad, Kim Cue and Jacque Adams, all of Independence and Shayne Preuss of Hazleton.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, starting at 12 p.m. at the Semi Shed, 1204 Eighth Ave. NE, Independence. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.