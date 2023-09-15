Aug. 25, 1927 – Feb. 9, 2023
STRAWBERRY POINT — Beverly B. Rankin, 95, former Strawberry Point resident, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center in Independence.
Beverly Bayne Brockmeyer was born Aug. 25, 1927, to Benjamin C. and Henrietta Mae (Gibbs) Brockmeyer. She was united in marriage to Harold Rankin on April 16, 1946, and they were parents to son, Craig, and daughter, Carol.
Beverly was a talented crafter and enjoyed their yearly family vacations and regular monthly campouts with the Winnebago Wheels. She retired after 31 years of service as the school secretary for Starmont Community School District. After they retired, Beverly and Harold spent winters with the rest of the “snowbirds” in Southern Texas.
She is survived by a son Craig Rankin of Cypress, Texas, and daughter, Carol Rankin of Highland, California. At the time of her death she was survived by, brother, Ronald Brockmeyer, of Marshalltown, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her sister Janice O’Loughlin of Independence, who passed away July 5, 2023.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Harold Rankin; parents, Ben and Mae Brockmeyer; sisters, Karen Lee Brockmeyer, Evelyn Totman and husband Joe Totman, Betty Kenneally and husband Vincent (Bay) Kenneally; brother-in-law, Dan O’Loughlin; sister-in-law, Margo Brockmeyer; and brother-in-law and sister in-law Donald and Ella Mae Rankin.
Visitation will be held Friday Sept. 22, from 5 – 7 p.m. and memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point. Inurnment will be at the Strawberry Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Strawberry Point United Methodist Church or Camp Courageous.
