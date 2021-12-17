Edith Biddinger was honored Friday with the December Clapper Award in a surprise visit by members of the Positively Oelwein Committee. While she is modest when it comes to being in a spotlight, Biddinger is lauded by a distinctive group for bringing back their senior dining center.
For about 18 months, the Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) at the Community Plaza was shuttered upon government orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When guidelines began to ease up on public gatherings, many local seniors wondered if the mealsite would ever open again. One of the group brought the concerns to Biddinger, a retired local librarian known to possess great organizational skills.
Biddinger connected with the Iowa Area Agency on Aging (IA3A), which had been in charge of providing the senior noon meals before the pandemic. During part of the summer, IA3A had provided a weekly package of frozen meals that was delivered to participating seniors.
She felt it was time to try and get the social aspects, as well as hot meals, up and going again. With some work and other volunteers, the mealsite reopened to local senior citizens in late August on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for lunch, which is delivered from the Independence site.
Biddinger contacted all the seniors she knew that had attended pre-pandemic and got the word out through the local newspaper, flyers and social media. It’s been a gradual re-awakening process, but folks are returning to the senior center for meals and more.
Biddinger said the three days each week begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and someone always brings treats to share. Some play cards and others just enjoy visiting and seeing one another again. Many stay through the morning and for lunch, which is served at 11:30 a.m. Others just come for coffee or for lunch.
“We’re getting there,” Biddinger told members of the Positively Oelwein Committee when they asked about how things were going. “The main thing is getting out and seeing one another. The other is nutrition. It’s been good to get them back together again. Then we have bingo after lunch if enough want to stick around.”
Biddinger also gave credit to volunteers who have faithfully helped keep everything organized.
“It’s definitely not a one-person show,” she said as she thanked the committee for the recognition. “This was quite a surprise.”