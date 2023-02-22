Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.