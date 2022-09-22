President Joe Biden’s recent assertion that the COVID 19 pandemic has ended may hold some truth, though people should remain vigilant, according to the University of Iowa’s Dr. Kennith Culp, who holds a joint appointment in the school’s College of Nursing and College of Public Health.
“To state with certainty that the pandemic is over is not supported by the science,” Culp said.
President Biden made his comments during an interview on CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ program which aired on Sept. 18.
When asked directly if the pandemic was over, Biden responded, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
While, as the President references, taking precautions to avoid a possible COVID 19 infection have lessened for most, Culp points out that the virus should not be so quickly dismissed. “Some individuals remain at risk,” he said, and, as such, “a time and place for masks and other precautions” remains.
As a result, “we need to be respectful of individuals who decide to wear masks,” he added.
Another reason for vigilance is the likelihood that, over the coming months, COVID 19 will continue to adapt, creating different strains. “We know this virus mutates,” Culp explained, while also stating his hope that new vaccines will continue to provide protection.
Even with vaccines and a more mature science, a spike in infections may still occur over the upcoming fall and winter, Culp cautioned.
An important complicating factor that must also be considered in this discussion, Culp noted, is the prevalence of at-home COVID 19 testing, the results of which are difficult to track and not usually reported, skewing our understanding of current infection rates. “Those who test positive should report that,” Culp said. “That would be the ideal situation.”
Given our limited knowledge of new infections, then, as Culp emphasized, “We have to go by what the science says,” further emphasizing the ongoing need for caution.
“Data shows hospitalization and infection rates are down, but we must remain vigilant,” Culp concluded.
To date, Fayette County has experienced nearly 5000 cases of COVID 19, with over 80 fatalities.