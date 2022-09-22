Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

President Joe Biden said in a recent interview that the COVID 19 pandemic has ended.

President Joe Biden’s recent assertion that the COVID 19 pandemic has ended may hold some truth, though people should remain vigilant, according to the University of Iowa’s Dr. Kennith Culp, who holds a joint appointment in the school’s College of Nursing and College of Public Health.

“To state with certainty that the pandemic is over is not supported by the science,” Culp said.

