Once the T.N. Carnall building in Oelwein is transformed into the proposed event center, it will become the focal point of the city and the surrounding area. It will serve as the anchor of the downtown area.
Many smaller communities in Iowa are struggling to keep their downtown district viable and vibrant. The event center will be a hub for business activity, benefitting all forms of retail — hotels, restaurants, florists, bars, apparel and jewelry stores, gas stations and convenience stores.
Local contractors, suppliers, and tradesmen will be a part of the construction process as much as possible.
Over the past several years, more and more events (especially wedding receptions) have been leaving town due to there not being enough capacity for larger events or existing spaces not having the amenities that modern couples are looking for. It is estimated that more than two dozen events have gone to other communities for these reasons.
Based on potential gross income of $200,000 per year in rental fees, an economic impact study completed by Northeast Iowa Community College Business Consultant Group projects a $1,500,000 financial injection into Oelwein each year. The facility will generate jobs, including a full-time building manager, part-time bartending and wait staff, and cleaning and maintenance crews. It will be a source for part-time jobs for local high schoolers that are looking for work on the weekend rather than during the school week.
A proforma budget has been constructed that shows the event center will be self-supporting by the end of its second year of operation, becoming profitable in Year 3. As it becomes profitable, the goal of the committee is that excess profits be reinvested into the community, whether through scholarships, contributing to community projects, or supporting other non-profit organizations.
“We look forward to seeing the event center become all we know it will be, and our potential use of the center for possible company parties/events, or future wedding receptions of friends and family, as well as other great community events to be held there,” said Jenni Shannon, of Birdnow Motor Trade.
“The impact this will have on our community will promote growth and job opportunities in our small community,” said Terri Gaudet, Oelwein Super 8 general manager. “Businesses will prosper with the increased sales that will come fourth from first the renovation of their new building, but then again, from the people who will be renting the facility and the guests who will be attending the events at the facility.”
“As a local business owner and resident, I can understand the positive impact it would have on the community,” said Dr. Jenna Schares, of Jenna Schares DDS PC. “Gathering is the heart of any organization, large or small. Having a multi-use venue to gather both small and large groups would be incredibly useful.”
“The decision to purchase the former Dollar General building for renovation was a visionary step towards development of an event center and the rehabilitation of a unique downtown building,” said Mallory Hanson, director, Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism. “Event facilities are lacking in the Northeast Iowa region, especially those that can accommodate both small and large groups. Most of the existing event centers are either too small or too large to host various gathers and professional meetings.
“The plans for the building are well thought out to include handicap accessibility and features such as a rooftop patio and a large catering kitchen. The center will be a regional draw for weddings, graduations, professional summits and other events.
“This will serve as a catalyst for economic development for Oelwein, Fayette County, and the surrounding region by adding to existing anchor attractions.”
The event center will be the final piece of the puzzle for the great amenities that Oelwein already has to offer. The community has stepped up and supported great projects like the Williams Center for the Performing Arts, the Williams Wellness Center, the top-flight athletic facilities that have enabled Oelwein to host regional sporting events, the trails project, and a first-class public library. It has been more than ten years since Oelwein has had a project of this magnitude, one that will impact the area economically and well as attracting new residents.